Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 37.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average of $250.97.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.