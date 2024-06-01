Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 25,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advantage Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.39% of Advantage Solutions worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. 800,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.57. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

