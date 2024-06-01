Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 23,500 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group makes up 0.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,447. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -109.52%.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

