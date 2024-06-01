Contrasting Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.58 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.94 Medallion Financial $192.70 million 1.01 $55.08 million $2.12 3.92

Profitability

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Medallion Financial 17.96% 12.32% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Argo Blockchain and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

