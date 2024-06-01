Contrasting Western Union (NYSE:WU) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Western Union alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 14.12% 120.76% 7.83% OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.37 billion 0.99 $626.00 million $1.69 7.57 OptimizeRx $71.52 million 3.08 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -11.82

This table compares Western Union and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western Union has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Union and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 8 0 0 1.73 OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $13.61, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Western Union.

Summary

Western Union beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.