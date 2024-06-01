Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.54-3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.31. 3,403,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,767. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

