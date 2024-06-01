Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Holdings Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 461,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 2,631,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,770. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $15,442,117 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
