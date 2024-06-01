Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Holdings Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 461,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 2,631,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,770. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $15,442,117 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.