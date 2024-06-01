CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CorVel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRVL opened at $239.85 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $281.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day moving average is $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

