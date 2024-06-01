Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.63 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00012312 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $65.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00053169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

