Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Hanseung Kang Sells 40,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPNG opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coupang by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,212,000 after purchasing an additional 381,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $250,714,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

