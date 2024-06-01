Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of COUR opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,327,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,632,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,952 shares of company stock worth $5,009,455 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

