Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,400.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($30.65) and last traded at GBX 2,334.78 ($29.82), with a volume of 90684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,290 ($29.25).

Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 2,600 ($33.21) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,228.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,025.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11,714.29 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,809.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

