Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,152 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $145,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.32. 430,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,829. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 207.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

