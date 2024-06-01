Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Credicorp worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $165.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $9.4084 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.72%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

