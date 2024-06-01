CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 1.1% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.43. Approximately 183,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,686,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

