Cronos (CRO) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $10.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00053278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

