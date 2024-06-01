DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading 0.5% Higher

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 4,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 140.52% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.
