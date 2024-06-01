Daniel S. Wood Sells 2,052 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,518.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 3.5 %
CPSS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The company has a market cap of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.74.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
