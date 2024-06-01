Daniel S. Wood Sells 2,052 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,518.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 3.5 %

CPSS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The company has a market cap of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

