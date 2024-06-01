Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Up 3.7%

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Decker Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

