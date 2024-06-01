Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $4,299,440.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DECK opened at $1,093.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $888.70 and a 200 day moving average of $809.36. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $464.25 and a 52-week high of $1,095.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

