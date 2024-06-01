Decred (DCR) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $20.17 or 0.00029836 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $324.68 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00086871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,095,328 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

