DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00086843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012267 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

