DEI Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $118.98 million and $1.95 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00123040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

