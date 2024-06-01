Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50-97.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.64 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $30.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 177.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

