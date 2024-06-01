Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €22.03 ($23.95) and last traded at €22.01 ($23.92). 6,517,550 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.62 ($23.50).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.84 and a 200-day moving average of €22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.07.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.