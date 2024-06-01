DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Michael Jon Brown Sells 652 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,065,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

