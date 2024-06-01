dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $12,950.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,941 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98679744 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,630.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

