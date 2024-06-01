DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI Group

DHI Group Trading Down 1.0 %

DHI Group stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.97. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.