Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $157,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.09. 638,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.