DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

