DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.91 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $192.74 million and $6.91 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,753.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00682986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00123097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00043758 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00218522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00090000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,044,853,195 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

