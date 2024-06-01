Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $49.81 on Friday. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.
About Dino Polska
