Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $49.81 on Friday. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

About Dino Polska

Featured Articles

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

