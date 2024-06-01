Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $121,113,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $81,865,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

