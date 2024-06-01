Discover Financial Services to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.21 EPS.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share.
DFS opened at $122.79 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $322,199,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
