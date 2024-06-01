Dodds Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,325 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 48,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,437,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,030,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 297,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 10,548,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

