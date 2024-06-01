Dodds Wealth LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 95,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 434,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,432. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.