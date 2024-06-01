Dodds Wealth LLC Invests $393,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Dodds Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

