Dodds Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,887. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.