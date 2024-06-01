Dogelon Mars One Day Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $115.07 million and $3.27 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

