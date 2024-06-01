Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.04 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $136.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

