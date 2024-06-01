Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $136.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

