Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$113.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.45.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$129.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total value of C$153,378.30. Insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

