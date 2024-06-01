Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.