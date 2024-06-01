Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.