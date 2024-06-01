Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

