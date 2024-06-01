Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $107.01. 2,621,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,931. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

