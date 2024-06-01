Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 2.1 %

Chubb stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.82. 3,138,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.13. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

