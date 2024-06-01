Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.49 and a 200 day moving average of $447.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

