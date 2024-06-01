Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. 1,981,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,178. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

