Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $686,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,044 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 444,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 249,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 2,023,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,084. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.